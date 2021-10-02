KENT, Ohio — In front of 20,537 fans at Dix Stadium, Dustin Crum ran for an 11-yard touchdown with 6:03 left to lift Kent State to a 27-20 victory over Bowling Green State University on Saturday in the Mid-American Conference opener for both teams.
Crum’s scoring run capped a 13-play, 74-yard drive for Kent (2-3 1-0). On the ensuing possession, Bowling Green (2-3, 0-1) couldn’t convert on fourth-and-7 at the Kent State 26. The Falcons’ final possession stalled deep inside their own territory.
Crum completed 15 of 28 passes for 134 yards and added 93 yards rushing on 12 carries. Marquez Cooper ran 31 times for 117 yards that included a pair of short-yardage touchdowns.
“Congratulations to Kent State. I thought that was one heck of a football game and both teams gave tremendous effort,” BGSU coach Scot Loeffler said.
Kent finished with 396 total yards to BGSU’s 318, and the Golden Flashes had 25 first downs to the Falcons’ 18.
The game also had 165 yards in penalties, including 90 by Kent and 75 whistled against BGSU. BGSU senior quarterback Matt McDonald was sacked five times for minus-43 yards.
“We’re better, but we’re just still not good enough,” Loeffler said. “Too many penalties, too many sacks, too many missed opportunities, plain and simple. We’re excited that we played hard, but disappointed with the results.”
McDonald was 29-of-45 passing for 263 yards with a touchdown pass and interception for the Falcons, who upset Minnesota 14-10 last week. For McDonald, it is the third time this year and fourth time in his career throwing for 200-plus yards.
BGSU trailed 13-6 at halftime.
“We knew we’re getting the ball in the second half and wanted to come out, go down and drive right away and score, and we did that. It’s a good way to start the half,” McDonald said.
McDonald’s 4-yard TD pass to wide receiver Tyron Broden less than two minutes into the second half tied the game at 13-13. It was Broden’s first career TD.
BGSU running back Nick Mosley ran for a 12-yard touchdown that gave the Falcons a 20-13 lead with 9:05 remaining in the third quarter.
It looked like after a rough first half allowing two field goals and a touchdown, BGSU’s defense was up to the task.
“I thought in the first half we didn’t play as well as we have played on defense. I thought the in second half, we played hard, and we played better,” Loeffler said.
BG place kicker Nate Needham booted a career-long 52-yard field goal in the second quarter. It is tied for the third-longest in program history, a distance that has been reached five times now.
“He’s great. Where he’s come from last year to where he’s at now, it’s night and day,” Loeffler said.
“We were past his point, and he looked at me and goes, “Let’s do it. I’m going to knock it through” and he did. It was a heck of a kick, great protection and we’re really proud of him.”
Needham also kicked a 42-yarder in the first quarter on the Falcons’ first possession, and they also scored on their first possession of the second half. It is the second time this season the Falcons have scored on the opening drives of each half.
BGSU wide receiver Austin Osborne caught six passes for 52 yards, including 42 yards gained after the catch.
Tight end Christian Sims caught seven passes for 55 yards, Broden had five catches for 75 yards and running back Taron Keith had four catches for 35 yards.
Improving only slightly for the Falcons’ offense was their run game, which accumulated just 98 yards. Jaison Patterson led the way with 60 yards on 12 carries, including a career-long 21-yard run in the first quarter.
“As soon as we can run the ball, we’re going to be right where we want to be, because you look at these stats, it’s running the clock. It is running the football plain and simple,” Loeffler said.
Linebacker Darren Anders and defensive back Sy Dabney led the Falcons’ defense with eight tackles each, including six solo tackles and a tackle for a loss for Anders.
McDonald says that despite the Falcons’ win over a Big Ten team a week ago and then losing the MAC opener this week, the Falcons are still a program on the rise.
“You can tell this a different team. It’s not even close,” McDonald said. “We know how good we can be and we’re still not there. It’s a process and we’re going to continue to get better and better every week.”
(The Associated Press contributed to this story.)