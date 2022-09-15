Minor League Unionization Baseball

Tampa Tarpons manager Rachel Balkovec, center, exchanges fist bumps with her players, while making her debut as a minor league manager of the Tarpons, a Single-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, before a baseball game against the Lakeland Flying Tigers, Friday, April 8, 2022, in Lakeland, Fla. Players on the Single-A Tampa Tarpons have been talking individually about efforts to unionize minor league players and the idea is gaining momentum. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

 Phelan M. Ebenhack

NEW YORK (AP) — More than 5,500 minor league baseball players formed a union on Wednesday, completing a lightning-fast organization campaign that launched just 17 days earlier in an effort to boost annual salaries as low as $10,400.

Martin Scheinman, the sport's independent arbitrator, notified Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association that a majority of the 5,567 players in the minor league bargaining unit had signed union authorization cards since the drive started Aug. 28. He did not provide the sides a specific number.

