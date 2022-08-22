Mike Bonnell has been hired as head tennis coach at Bowling Green State University.

Bonnell takes over the program after spending the last six seasons at Ohio Northern, serving as the men’s head coach since 2016 and women’s interim head coach in 2021-22. He is the ninth head coach in the history of the BGSU tennis program. He replaces Stephanie Dalmacio, who stepped down from the position to pursue other opportunities.

0
0
0
0
0