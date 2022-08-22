Mike Bonnell has been hired as head tennis coach at Bowling Green State University.
Bonnell takes over the program after spending the last six seasons at Ohio Northern, serving as the men’s head coach since 2016 and women’s interim head coach in 2021-22. He is the ninth head coach in the history of the BGSU tennis program. He replaces Stephanie Dalmacio, who stepped down from the position to pursue other opportunities.
BGSU Director of Athletics and Recreation Bob Moosbrugger announced the hiring on Monday.
In his six years at ONU, Bonnell guided the men’s team to a 73-41 overall record and Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) regular season and tournament titles in 2022. The men’s squad set a program record with 23 wins last season, including a perfect 6-0 record in conference competition. In the 2022 NCAA D-III Tournament, the Polar Bears defeated Grove City before falling to No. 2 Case Western Reserve. The Polar Bears’ 2021-22 women’s squad finished 19-7 (11-5 under Bonnell) and advanced to the OAC Tournament Finals, finishing runner-up to Otterbein. On May 19, 2022, Bonnell was named OAC Men’s Tennis Coach of the Year.
“I am truly grateful for the opportunity to lead the Falcons’ tennis team and join the athletic department at Bowling Green,” Bonnell said. “I’m going to hit the ground running and cannot wait to get that first practice underway.”
Last season, the Falcons saw two All-MAC selections and four Academic All-MAC selections. Ioanna Tsadari was named first-team All-MAC, with Selina Karg earning second-team honors. The duo was joined by Laura Maia Silveira and Hannah Neuman on the Academic All-MAC team, as the team finished the year with the department’s highest GPA. Additionally, Karg earned one MAC Singles Player of the Week honor and paired with Neuman for a MAC Doubles Team of the Week honor.
Bonnell brings a variety of non-coaching tennis experiences to BGSU. He previously served on the NCAA National and Atlantic South Regional ranking committees, as well as the men’s tennis chair of the USA South Conference. He is a USPTA certified Elite Tennis Professional and has served as director of tennis for the Village of Pinehurst, head tennis professional at Little Turtle Country Club and assistant head professional at the New Albany Tennis Center.
Bonnell is a 1992 graduate of Ohio Northern University, with a bachelor’s degree in Communications and Public Relations. He played tennis for the Polar Bears, ranking as high as No. 9 nationally in doubles play. He won three consecutive OAC No. 1 Doubles titles and ranks fourth in program history with a career doubles winning percentage of .851 (40-7). He also competed in the USPTA Men’s 35s, earning Midwest Player of the Year, and ranking as high as 25th in 2007.