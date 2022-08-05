Tigers Twins Baseball

Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera runs the bases to score off an RBI-single by Tucker Barnhart against the Minnesota Twins during the top of the fourth inning of a baseball game in Minneapolis, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

 Abbie Parr

DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera says he may end his likely Hall of Fame career at the end of this season.

The 39-year-old Detroit Tigers star mused on the subject Thursday amid a slump through the dog days of summer. Cabrera joined the 3,000-hit/500-homer club earlier in the season, and was hitting .308 as recently as July 8.

