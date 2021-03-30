MILLBURY — Junior pitcher Mackenzie Mickens struck out 15 in a one-hit, complete game shutout Monday evening as Lake softball got their first win of the season 3-0 over Delta.
With the win, the Flyers are now 1-2 on the season after dropping both games of a double header to Gibsonburg over the weekend.
The game was scoreless until the bottom of the fourth inning when Taryn DeWese singled to open up a 1-0 lead for the Flyers.
The Flyers tacked on two more in the bottom half of the fifth inning thanks to a line drive double by Jessi Materni that drove in two, opening up a 3-0 lead.
That is where the lead stayed, as neither team was able to muster any more runs across the plate in the game.
Madison Savage started the game for the Panthers and received the loss going five innings and giving up three earned runs on 10 hits. Grace Munger relieved her in the sixth going just one inning and giving up no runs on no hits.
Mickens was the star of the game as she started and got the complete game shutout victory for the Flyers. She struck out 15 and walked five while giving up just one hit. She threw 109 pitches in the win.
The leaders at the plate for the Flyers were DeWese, who was 2-for-4 with an RBI, and Materni, who was 2-or-3 with two RBIs. Kenzie Jackson also notched a two-hit outing, going 2-for-3.
Reagan Rouleau got the lone hit in the game for the Panthers.
Next up for the Flyers is a home matchup on Tuesday with Clyde. First pitch is slated to start at 4:45 p.m.