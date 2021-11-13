Michigan tops Falcons 3-0

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Bowling Green State University women’s soccer team saw the 2021 season come to an end on Friday, as the Falcons fell, 3-0, to the University of Michigan. The match, a first-round contest in the NCAA Championships, was held at U-M Soccer Stadium.
With the win, the Wolverines (16-3-3) advance. Michigan is ranked eighth in the College Soccer News poll, ninth by United Soccer Coaches and 14th in the Top Drawer Soccer listings this week.
The Falcons see the season come to an end with a record of 11-7-3.
Meredith Haakenson had a goal an an assist for the Wolverines. She scored the first goal of the match with just under 18 minutes gone to give U-M a 1-0 lead at the half.
Nicki Hernandez doubled the home team’s lead in the 59th minute, while Kacey Lawrence capped the scoring with just under 14 minutes to go.
Lili Berg made three saves in goal for the Falcons.
“They (Michigan) are an exceptionally good team, the best team we’ve played all season. We thought that when we saw them the first time, and they’ve improved dramatically since then,” said head coach Jimmy Walker.
“I thought we did really well in spells tonight. Our game plan worked for long periods of time. We were disappointed to give a goal away after a corner, but we were (down) one-nil at halftime, and we were OK. When they got that second goal, however, that’s tough to come back from. No questions asked with the effort and the attitude of our players, but sometimes you lose to a better team, and they are a special team.”
“As a coach, I couldn’t ask for any more from our seniors. They have been absolutely brilliant. The way they welcomed a new coaching staff just under two years ago, the way they’ve worked for us, the way they’ve brought the best out of their younger teammates … they’ve been so good on the field and off the field. I think we’re going to see some of them go on and play after college.”
Since the beginning of the 2018 campaign, the Falcons are now 45-19-10 overall, 33-5-1 in MAC regular-season action and 40-5-3 in all games vs. league opposition.