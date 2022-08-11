Michigan St Izzo

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo shouts during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin at the Big Ten Conference men's tournament Friday, March 11, 2022, in Indianapolis. Michigan State has signed Izzo to a new deal valued at $6.2 million per season, giving him about $2 million more each year. The school announced the deal Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, saying that the five-year rollover contract will need to be approved by its board next month. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

 Darron Cummings

Michigan State has signed coach Tom Izzo to a new deal valued at $6.2 million per season, giving him about $2 million more each year.

The school announced the deal Thursday, saying that the five-year rollover contract will need to be approved by its board next month.

