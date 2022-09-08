Hawaii Michigan Preview Football

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy rushes during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado State, on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. No. 4 Michigan is giving McCarthy a shot to start, and he seems to be set up for success against Hawaii, which lost its first two games by a combined score of 112-27. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

 Carlos Osorio

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — In 2021, quarterback Cade McNamara led the Michigan Wolverines to the season their fans have been dreaming about for years.

He helped defeat Ohio State, won a Big Ten championship and got Michigan into the College Football Playoff. On Saturday, he'll be watching from the bench as another quarterback, J.J. McCarthy, starts a night game for No. 4 Michigan against Hawaii at the Big House.

