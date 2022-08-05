Michigan Coach Hockey

Michigan hockey coach Mel Pearson is seen during the second period of the Great Lakes Invitational college hockey championship game, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Detroit. The University of Michigan has cut ties with hockey coach Mel Pearson. The school announced its decision on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 Pearson's contract expired after last season and he had been an at-will employee, pending a review of the program.(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

 Carlos Osorio

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan has cut ties with hockey coach Mel Pearson.

Athletic director Warde Manuel said Friday the decision "has been weighed heavily and for some time." Pearson's contract expired after last season, and he had been an at-will employee, pending a review of the program.

