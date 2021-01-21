OXFORD, Ohio – Miami started quickly and never really looked back posting a 96-77 over Bowling Green in a Mid-American Conference men’s matchup Thursday afternoon.
When BG head coach Michael Huger was asked about the slow start for the Falcons, he said: “Our lack of defensive intensity, our lack of understanding, how hard we have to play to start the game.
“Our lack of understanding how good our league is of every opponent. We have got to respect and understand how hard each game is,” he continued. “We have got to get up for every game and bring that energy and passion on the defensive end.
“Our defense has just been horrendous. That’s why we have been getting off to slow starts.”
The RedHawks scored the first nine points of the game and moved ahead by 17 points, 21-4, with 12:14 left in the first half.
The Falcons were able to come back, scoring 28 points, to close to within 41-32 at the half.
In the second half, Bowling Green was able to cut Miami’s lead to 59-52 with 10:39 remaining.
However, Miami quickly turned things around out-scoring BG, 37-25, the rest of the way to post the victory.
“It’s so frustrating to me, I see it in practice and then we get in a game and we go back to where we are too cool and we have to get cool out of our system,” Huger said.
“Our guys just didn’t show up to play. I just don’t understand,” he added. “When you don’t control their players and keep them out of the paint, they get what they want. That end result is a butt-whipping again.”
Daeqwon Plowden led the Falcons with 21 points and Justin Turner added 20, going 12-of-12 from the free-throw line. Trey Diggs came off the bench and had 16 points with 11 rebounds, including seven offensive rebounds. Josiah Fulcher added 11 points off the bench before fouling out.
With his 20 points, Turner has now scored 1,901 points in his career moving into second place on the all-time scoring list. He passed Keith McLeod’s 1,895 points on Thursday. Anthony Stacey is BG’s career-leader with 1,938.
All five of Miami’s starters scored in double-figures led by Dae Dae Grant, who had a career-high 27 points. Dalonte Brown, a Toledo Bowsher graduate, added 17 points and 11 rebounds, including eight defensive rebounds.
NOTES: Miami improves to 6-4 overall and 3-2 in the MAC … BG falls to 10-5, 6-3 … The Falcons scored 32 points off the bench … Miami’s 41 first half points were the most of any game this season as well as the 96 total points … Miami shot 58.7% (37-of-63) from the floor, including an 11-for-23 (47.8%) mark from downtown. … The Falcons are scheduled to host Northern Illinois Tuesday at 7 p.m. but NIU is currently not playing because of COVID.
MIAMI 96, BGSU 77
BGSU
Plowden, 5-3-2—21; Swingle, 0-0—0; J. Turner, 4-12—20; Fields, 0-0-0—3; Metheny, 0-1—1; Young, 0-0—0; Fulcher, 4-1-0—11; Diggs, 5-6—16; C. Turner, 1-1-0—5. TOTALS: 19-6—21—77.
MIAMI
Brown, 5-2-1—17; Lairly, 6-4—16; White, 0-3-2—11; Grant, 4-5-4—27; McNamara, 5-0—10; Brewer, 0-0—0; Beck, 2-0—4; Jovic, 1-0—2; Coleman-Lands, 1-1-0—5; Ayah, 2-0—4. TOTALS: 26-11-11—96.