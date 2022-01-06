PEMBERVILLE — Eastwood remained perfect on top of the Northern Buckeye Conference standings Tuesday, but not without a fight from visiting Fostoria.
The Redmen led 33-24 entering the fourth quarter, but Eastwood senior Jacob Meyer scored 15 points in the final eight minutes and finished with a game-high 30 points as the Eagles prevailed, 49-47.
Meyer scored on five fourth quarter field goals and was 5-for-7 from the line. As he took over the game in the final stanza, Eastwood outscored Fostoria 25-14.
Eastwood improves to 8-2 overall and 4-0 in the NBC, while Fostoria is 3-5 and 1-4.
Andrew Arntson scored seven points for Eastwood, Tristan Schuerman had five points, and Gavin DeWese scored three points.
Jake Limes and Lake Boos added two points each for the Eagles.
Jordan Ferguson led Fostoria with 20 points, Lakai Robinson scored 14, Zachary Ward and Machi Johnson scored six apiece and Kristian Stokes added one point.
LAKE-GENOA BOYS
MILLBURY — Visiting Genoa outscored Lake 18-11 in the fourth quarter to post a 51-47 Northern Buckeye Conference boys victory Tuesday.
Jon Huston led the Comets’ rally with nine fourth quarter points, including two three-point goals. He finished the game with six treys on his way to scoring 21 points.
Griffin Meyer added 10 points for the Comets, which improve to 3-7 overall and 3-2 in the NBC. Lake falls to 5-5 and 3-2.
The Comets had taken a 15-9 first quarter lead, but Lake battled back to lead 24-21 at halftime and 36-33 entering the final quarter.
Lake senior Cam Hoffman matched Huston by scoring 21 points, and David Parsons added 11 points for the Flyers.
Richie Hayward scored six points, Chase Osborn scored five points and Severie Proffitt and Connor Moore added two points each.
For the Comets, Aiden Hemmert scored six points, Aidan Brunkhorst scored five points, Andrew Szepelia had four points, Skylar Ju had three points and Robert Messenger added two points.
NORTH BALTIMORE-LIBERTY CENTER GIRLS
LIBERTY CENTER — North Baltimore led Liberty Center 17-9 at halftime of a girls basketball game, but Liberty Center went on a 16-1 run to open the second half and win, 29-23.
In a non-league game that saw no player score in double figures, Peyton Armey led Liberty Center with nine points.
Haley Mahler, Emerson Gerken and Bea Barrett scored four points apiece for LC, Emerson Gray and Eliza Jones scored three points each and Nicole Keller added two points.
Emma Cotterman led NB with six points on two three-point goals and Gabby Estrada also scored six points, including one trey.
Grace Hagemeyer and Halie Inbody scored four points apiece and Cadence Andrich added two points for NB.
LC improves to 7-4 while NB falls to 6-3.