Bowling Green volleyball’s Katelyn Meyer has been named Mid-American Scholar Athlete of the Week.
This follows her performance in the MAC Tournament that earned her the MAC Tournament MVP award.
This is Meyer’s first time receiving the award and adds to a season of individual accomplishments that includes First Team All-MAC, MAC Tournament MVP and two MAC East Offensive Player of the Week awards.
Meyer was a standout athlete at Eastwood.
Majoring in individualized studies, Meyer has maintained a 3.829 GPA. A junior outside hitter, Meyer accumulated a total of 35 kills for the Falcons over the two matches in the MAC Tournament last weekend en route to being the tournament’s MVP.
In the first match of the tournament, a five-set win over Miami, Meyer totaled a team-high 19 kills for the Falcons. In the championship match against Western Michigan, which was four sets, Meyer tallied 16 kills to result in the total of 35 and the MVP.
BG plays Wednesday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Falcons are set to take on Weber State at 7 p.m. in a match that will be streamed on ESPN3. Bowling Green enters with a 22-1 record and will be making their third appearance in the NCAA Tournament in program history and the first since 2012.