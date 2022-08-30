Bowling Green State University 5-foot-10 senior outside hitter Katelyn Meyer was named the MAC East Offensive Player of the Week.
Over the weekend Meyer, an Eastwood graduate, paced the Falcons’ attack, totaling 41 kills over the three matches, moving her up to third all-time in program history for career kills.
Meyer began with 10 kills against No. 13 Purdue before increasing her total to 14 against Loyola Chicago before landing a team-high 17 in the win over Tennessee.
Against Loyola Chicago, Meyer maintained a hitting percentage of .303 and hit .297 against Tennessee.
Meyer added seven digs and two block assists to her stat line at the Tennessee Classic and was named to the All-Tournament Team.
The Falcons will open up the home portion of their schedule, hosting Northern Kentucky at the Stroh Center on Sept. 1.
The match will serve as the starting point for the Falcon Invitational presented by the Hampton Inn and is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
The Falcons will also face Western Kentucky and DePaul over the course of the weekend.