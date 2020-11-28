PEMBERVILLE — It is a new season for Eastwood High School boys basketball and the Eagles will be looking to get on top of the NBC for the first time since the 2016-17 season.
Leading the way for them will be Jacob Meyer who returns after a sophomore season in which he averaged 12 points and eight rebounds per game en route to a first-team All-NBC selection.
“He’s got a lot of athleticism, can score the ball in a lot of different ways. Really what he does with his leadership for us he has been doing since he was a sophomore. He was a great leader for us last year and I look for even better things for him this year. He does a great job by setting the tone, he gets the other guys talking more and just feeling comfortable just by how he handles himself,” head coach Todd Henline said.
Isaac Badenhop is another player that started last season and will return to the Eagles as a senior. He averaged 7.5 points and 1.5 assists as a junior and will be entering his third season at the varsity level.
“Isaac is another guy that does things the right way and has great leadership ability and really frankly last year was asked to do a lot of different things and handled it really well. I look for a big year from him too,” Henline said.
Other than two other letterwinners in role players Max Buchman and Heath Hagg, the Eagles don’t have much returning this year. It will be a challenge for Henline and his crew to fill some of the gaps that a good senior class left behind.
“Anytime you graduate a group like we graduated last year it does take some time. I think last year we had great team chemistry and I thought we did a lot of things off the court really well and I hope this group was paying attention last year to some of those things that they were doing. Each year you have different guys step up and I don’t think this year will be any different,” Henline said.
Not only will this Eagles squad have to fill those gaps, but they will be looking to improve on what that class was able to do last season.
In the 2019-20 season, the Eagles finished third in the NBC with an 18-7 overall record and a 10-4 record inside the conference.
For Henline, the biggest key for Eastwood will be something that is difficult to find on a stat sheet.
“I think the biggest thing is that we have a lot of talent on this group, I think we have some great athleticism. I think the biggest keys are how well we gel together and how quickly we can get on the same page and if we are able to do that early then I think this team can do some nice things,” he said.
The Eagles will be looking for their third NBC title in 10 seasons in what should be a competitive year in the NBC.