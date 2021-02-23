YPSILANTI, Mich. – The game started with a dark cloud over the Bowling Green men’s basketball team Tuesday night at Eastern Michigan.
On EMU’s home court the Falcons were having problems against the Eagles zone defense on offense and stopping the Eagles on defense early in the first half.
Bowling Green trailed by 17 points, 29-12, with 7:05 remaining in the first half.
However, the Falcons scored 54 points in the second half to rally for a 82-69 victory.
“We weren’t ready to play. We weren’t sharp to start the game. We just thought they were going to roll over for us. It’s just difficult getting your guys to really understand, we had a six-game losing streak and we knew what that felt like,” BG head coach Michael Huger said. “The guys just to have to come out with more energy and effort from the start. We can’t wait get down and then decide to play.”
BG started its comeback late in the first half to cut EMU’s advantage to 31-28 after 20 minutes.
Then it changed into the Kade Metheny show, who started to rain 3-pointers in the second half. He nailed three straight 3-pointers to start the second half and the Falcons never trailed again.
“He has done a real good job of knocking down shots and just playing with confidence. … I hope that continues for him and he just continued to play well for us,” Huger said about Metheny.
Metheny, a freshman, finished with a career-high 29 points, going 8-of-14 on 3-pointers. As a team the Falcons were 15-of-31 on threes,
“He’s been great. He has been practicing well and is finally translating to the game. He seems fresh and mentally ready to go. He has been playing well for us these last three games,” Huger said.
To finish things off, BG’s Caleb Fields, who was 1-of-5 on free throws, at one point made seven straight free throws in the late going to seal the win.
“We just have to do a better job finishing our free throws,” Huger said.
“He’s a good free throw shooter and getting fouled that many times you get into a rhythm. First he was in a rhythm of missing and then he got into a rhythm of knocking them down. Once he got into that rhythm I said I was going to stick with him because he is doing a great job on the boards,” Huger added about Fields.
The Falcons had five players score in double figures, with Fields, Daeqwon Plowden and Justin Turner each scoring 13 points and Trey Diggs adding 10 points off the bench to go with Metheny’s 29 points
Ty Groce led EMU with 23 points.
The Falcons are now 13-9 overall and 9-7 in the Mid-American Conference. The Eagles are 4-10, 1-9.
NOTES: The Falcons have won three straight games … BG is 9-3 on road games … Before scoring eight 3-pointers, Metheny’s best had been 4-of-5 on threes … Fields had 10 rebounds and seven assists, both career highs … Plowden had nine rebounds … Turner added six rebounds, five steals and four assists … BGSU plays at Akron Friday at 7 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.
BGSU 82, EMU 69
BGSU
J. Turner, 2-2-3—13; Plowden, 3-2-1—13; Swingle, 0-0—0; Fields, 1-1-8—13; Metheny, 2-8-1—29; Washington, 0-0—0; Young, 1-0—2; Diggs, 2-2-0—10; C. Turner, 0-0—0; Fulcher, 1-0—2. TOTALS: 12-15-13 – 82.
EMU
Montero, 2-1-5—12; Groce, 9-1-2—23; Spottsville, 1-1—3; James, 1-0—2; Gibson, 0-0—0; McBride, 3-1-4—15; Morgan, 7-0—14; Koonoo, 0-0—0; Ballard, 0-0—0. TOTALS: 21-5-12—69.