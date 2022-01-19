The Bowling Green State University football program has added Memphis transfer Jakari Robinson, according to head football coach Scot Loeffler.
Robinson, an offensive lineman, spent four years at Cincinnati before spending 2021 at Memphis. He will have one year of eligibility with the Falcons.
Robinson (Talladega, Ala.) appeared in seven games for Memphis in 2021 and 29 career games during his time at Cincinnati. Robinson notched 24 career starts with the Bearcats and was on the Rimington Trophy Watch List in 2019, an award given annually to the nation’s top center.
Robinson was a member of Cincinnati’s 2020 AAC title team and part of an offensive line unit that was named a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award as the Bearcats averaged an AAC-best 5.6 yards per carry in 2020, running for 212.4 yards per game and allowing an AAC-low nine sacks during the regular season.
The 2017 graduate of Munford High School was ranked a Top-25 center in his class, including the best in Alabama.
Robinson will begin classes at BGSU in January, joining six other transfers that signed letters of acceptance with the Falcons last month. He joins safety Chris Bacon (Georgia State), wide receiver Odieu Hiliare (Alabama A&M), offensive lineman Marcelo Mendiola (Cincinnati), cornerback Jordan Oladokun (Samford), placekicker Owen Rozanc (West Liberty) and offensive lineman Bronson Warner (Abilene Christian).