Bowling Green State University men’s soccer coach Eric Nichols has announced the addition of Martin Melchor to his staff. Melchor, a standout player at Coastal Carolina University, joins the Falcons after a stint at UT Tyler.

“I could not be more excited to be joining Eric and the rest of the BGSU Men’s Soccer program,” Melchor said. “The program has demonstrated recently that it belongs among the best in the nation. After speaking with Eric and others in the athletic department, I knew BGSU was filled with people whose personal values and ambitions align with my own. “

