At Bobcat Stadium, Tomas Meek scored twice to lead Bowling Green boys soccer to a 3-1 non-league victory over visiting Clay Thursday.
Mathias Drumm had the Bobcats’ other goal. Bryce Cullen scored for the Eagles.
Eastwood 9, Otsego 0
TONTOGANY — Eastwood girls soccer picked up where it left off last year, only under first-year head coach Julie Cross, by defeating host Otsego, 9-0, in the season opening Northern Buckeye Conference tilt Thursday.
For Eastwood (1-0-1 overall), senior Hannah Montag and junior Delaine Zura both had three goal hat tricks, accounting for six of the Eagles’ nine goals.
Seniors Emma Downs and Grace Kingery and freshman Grace Abbey scored one goal apiece. The Eagles built up a 5-0 halftime lead.
Montag had two assists and Zura, sophomore Sam Brooks and freshmen August Rubel and Mylah Shoemaker had one assist apiece.
Lake 3, Springfield 1
MILLBURY — Lake defeated visiting Springfield in non-league volleyball, 25-22, 23-25, 25-21, 29-27 Thursday.
Lake leaders were Taryn DeWese with 22 kills, Ella Vorst with 14 kills, and Zoe Ager with 14 kills.
Lake is now 3-0 and starts Northern Buckeye Conference play on Tuesday at home against Fostoria.
Otsego 4, Eastwood 2
PEMBERVILLE — Thursday night, visiting Otsego boys soccer got their first win over Eastwood in nine years, taking down the Eagles, 4-2, in a Northern Buckeye Conference match.
Andrea Grandmaison scored twice for the Knights and Markel Aranbam and Grant Martin scored one goal apiece. Walker Waitt and Hudson Thomas had one assist each.
Perrysburg 3, Notre Dame 1
PERRYSBURG — In non-league volleyball Thursday, Perrysburg defeated Notre Dame Academy, 25-12, 18-25, 25-21, 25-18.
Perrysburg 181, Napoleon 193
NAPOLEON — Perrysburg girls golf defeated Napoleon, 181-193, at the Napoleon Municipal Golf Course in a Northern Lakes League match Thursday.
Perrysburg scores were Sydney Deal (39), Olivia Eisaman (47), Ariyah Ellis (47), and Paige Feldkamp (48).
Napoleon scores were Reece Kleck (45), Avery Badenhop (48), Kamryn Chaffee (49), Sydney Bechtol (51).
Van Buren 19, Elmwood 39
NORTH BALTIMORE — In a quad cross country meet at North Baltimore Park, Van Buren defeated Elmwood 19-39 while North Baltimore and McComb did not have enough runners for a team score.
Top five runners were Hudson Sendelbach (VB), 18:16; Jahob Zibbel (E), 19:06, Reed Harmon (VB), 19:37; Carter Finley (VB), 20:00; and Michael Huffman (VB), 20:07.
The next five were Andrew Puperi (VB), 20:24; Jacob Reinhard (E), 20:55; Gavin Minich (E), 21:25, Nathan Curry (VB), 21:39; and George Flores (E), 23:16.
North Baltimore’s top runner was Jesse Vanderberg, who finished in 14th place at 24:09. McComb’s Josh Paniagua finished in 19th.
Jackson leads Otsego to first NBC shootout win
WOODVILLE — Otsego golfer Elizabeth Jackson shot a 43 Wednesday to earn medalist honors and lead Otsego to victory in the Northern Buckeye Conference’s first shootout at Hidden Hills Golf Club.
Lake’s Sarah Patrick and Abby Loving finished tied for runner-up medalist honors, both shooting a 45.
Otsego shot 195, followed by Rossford (213), Lake (213), Elmwood (217), Eastwood (220), Woodmore (226) and Genoa (251).
Other Otsego scores were Summer Lehstein (46), Lizzy Budge (49), Ella Kosinski (57), Eleanor Luce (58) and Carley Etchie (64).
Rossford golfers were Haley Hogan (48), Alex Spears (48), Serenidy Wertz (58), Stacie Vliet (59), Jadyn Durfey (62) and Sophia Shinaver (63).
Other Lake golfers contributing to the team score were Grace Collins (55) and Jessie Mickens (68).
Elmwood golfers were Olivia Courtney (50), Maddie Milligan (52), Delaney Blake (56), Sydnie Piper (59), Izzy Courtney (59) and Madison Feehan (60).
Eastwood scores were Mariah Hahn (53), Ella Speck (53), Evie Hall (57), Kalin Wargo (57) and Morgan Duquette (65).
Woodmore golfers were Alayna Hahn (53), Sophie Repka (55), Lilian Myers (57), Jenna Damschroder (61), Paige Helmke (62) and Abby Reinick (65).
Top Genoa golfers were Rachel Beard (54), Madison Zimmerman (63) and Madi Mahler (64). Libbey Welly shot a 48 for Fostoria.
The next shootout is Tuesday at Birch Run Golf Course in North Baltimore.
Lake 6, Northwood 0
NORTHWOOD — Brianna Braatz scored five goals and Haden Schroyer scored one as Lake defeated Northwood, 6-0, in a non-league girls soccer game Tuesday.
Lake 4, Rossford 0
MILLBURY — Avery Alder scored twice as Lake boys soccer shut out Rossford, 4-0, in both teams’ Northern Buckeye Conference opener at Lake Community Stadium Wednesday.
Kaiden Reed and Zachary Buschmann also scored for the Flyers, and Reed dished out three assists. Goalkeeper Holden Wodrich had one save for Lake.
Rossford soccer splits
ROSSFORD — Rossford girls soccer split its season opening matches, defeating Sandusky, 3-1, and losing to Wauseon, 3-0.
At the Glenwood Soccer Complex Saturday against Sandusky, Scarlett Williams scored a hat trick three goals and Mallory Bartley and Olivia Rust had one assist apiece.
Goalkeeper Madison Kutscher had 12 saves against the Blue Streaks and 26 saves on the road at Wauseon.
Eastwood 3, Toledo Whitmer 0
PEMBERVILLE — Eastwood swept visiting Toledo Whitmer in non-league volleyball Tuesday, 25-19, 25-20, 25-20.