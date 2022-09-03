Colorado St Michigan Football

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado State, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

 Carlos Osorio

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara had his first opportunity to share thoughts publicly on sharing starting quarterback duties with J.J. McCarthy early this season.

The Big Ten championship winning quarterback and team captain didn't hold back, making it clear he was surprised coach Jim Harbaugh chose to split who takes the first snap over the first two weeks.

