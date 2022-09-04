IndyCar Portland Auto Racing

Scott McLaughlin smiles after his victory at the Grand Prix of Portland IndyCar auto race at the Portland International Raceway in Portland, Ore., on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (Naji Saker/The Oregonian via AP)

 Naji Saker

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Scott McLaughlin led a Team Penske rout at Portland International Raceway by scoring his third victory of the season in a 1-2 finish that moved Will Power one race closer to the IndyCar championship.

McLaughlin led 104 of the 110 laps Sunday to pick up his third victory of the season. He trails only Penske teammate Josef Newgarden (five) in most series wins, but an inconsistent season has the New Zealander clinging to any title chances.

