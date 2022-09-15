GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) — Rory McIlroy's first competitive round on next year's Ryder Cup course was a success.

The four-time major champion holed out an approach shot for an eagle en route to a 4-under 67 for a share of the clubhouse lead in the opening round of the Italian Open on Thursday at the Marco Simone club outside Rome.

