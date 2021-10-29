After playing all of 2020 injured, BGSU senior quarterback Matt McDonald is settling in.
Through seven games McDonald is No. 2 in the MAC in passing yards (1,864) and passing yards per game (233). He is No. 1 in completions per game (21.88). He is No. 3 in total offense (235.6).
McDonald, like so many other seniors, still has a year of eligibility remaining after this season. Despite the Falcons’ 2-6 record, BGSU coach Scot Loeffler says McDonald is still his man.
“I always call it like it is at that position,” Loeffler said. “The tipped balls and all that that occurred (in a 55-24 loss to Eastern Michigan last Saturday) were the tackles being pushed back into his lap.
“He did some really good things on Saturday. The things that didn’t occur right were out of his control,” Loeffler said. “Just like I said, there was one time that he was the East Player of the Week, and I didn’t think he played very well at all. I mean, he had great numbers and all this other stuff.
“There are times where he hasn’t had those numbers and played excellent. There are things that are completely out of his control that the average fan doesn’t see.”
Often after losing by 31 points, you hear redundant excuses but sifting through it all there are players like McDonald who are finding way to make things happen. Many are on the defensive side of the ball.
“Yeah, we’ve got people right now, which was really important that they care,” Loeffler said. “Losing sucks, it matters to them. Anytime that you have people that care, you’re going to be willing to change and do whatever they need to do to keep moving on.
“We figured that out in January, we had people that cared. We have moved the needle, we have changed our habits, but again, I know I’m sounding like a broken record, but the more I can have my players here, how important those elite actions are.”
Bowling Green is No. 9 in the nation in passing yards allowed. The Falcons are yielding just 169.6 yards per game through the air.
This year’s BGSU team has allowed the fewest passing yards (1,358) through the first eight games of a season dating back to 2000. BGSU is forcing opponents to a 57 percent completion rate.
Three defensive players, 6-foot, 230-pound junior linebacker Darren Anders; 6-1, 235-pound sophomore linebacker Brock Horne; and 5-10, 190-pound senior safety Davon Ferguson are putting up numbers that qualify for the national charts.
The smallest of the three, Ferguson, is the only player in the nation with 60-plus tackles (68), two sacks and four passes defender.
Dating back to 2000, he and former Falcon Dwayne Woods are the only BGSU players to ever reach these numbers through the first eight games of the season. Ferguson is No. 1 in the MAC and No. 14 in the nation with 5.6 solo tackles per game.
“He’s just a good player. High energy, older,” Loeffler said. “What you see in the game is what you see in practice.
“Again, these successful guys, the guys that are playing well, generally are doing things pretty good out there on the practice field. He practices really hard. He’s high energy, he’s smart, he’s tough and he’s a playmaker,” Loeffler continued.
“He’s a guy that can cover, he’s a guy that can tackle. Let’s not talk about Sundays. We need him in our program one more year. We have him in our program, we get older, we’re going to have a chance to have a heck of a ball club next year.”
Anders is the only player in the nation this season with 70-plus tackles (79), over seven tackles for loss (7.5), a fumble recovery and an interception.
Anders is tied for No. 8 in the nation and tied for No. 1 in the MAC with 9.9 tackles per game. He shares the top spot in the MAC with Buffalo’s James Patterson.
Horne and Anders are one of two duos in the nation from the same team with each player recording 53-plus tackles with one sack and one interception each, joining Ball State’s Clayton Coll and Bryce Cosby.
Loeffler says their excellence does not provide an excuse for what happened against Eastern Michigan on Saturday, giving up 55 points and 325 yards passing.
“Defensively, we didn’t do the things we normally do,” Loeffler said. “We stopped the run, but we didn’t stop the pass game whatsoever.
“I think they had seven incomplete passes all day long. And then, in the kicking game we had a blocked punt, and we also had a muffed kickoff. It was a recipe for disaster.”