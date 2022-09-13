Matt McDonald

Matt McDonald celebrates a touchdown Saturday against Eastern Kentucky.

 Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

­Bowling Green quarterback Matt McDonald has been named the MAC East Division Offensive Player of the Week for games played through Sunday, announced the Mid-American Conference. It is the third career weekly honor for McDonald from the MAC.

McDonald, a senior from Newport Beach, California, threw for a career-high five touchdowns, which is tied for third-most in the nation this season and are the most in the MAC.

