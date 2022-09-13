Bowling Green quarterback Matt McDonald has been named the MAC East Division Offensive Player of the Week for games played through Sunday, announced the Mid-American Conference. It is the third career weekly honor for McDonald from the MAC.
McDonald, a senior from Newport Beach, California, threw for a career-high five touchdowns, which is tied for third-most in the nation this season and are the most in the MAC.
He also rushed for a touchdown, giving McDonald a career-high six touchdowns responsible for. He helped Bowling Green overcome a 14-point deficit in the second half, taking a seven-point lead late in the game. McDonald’s 64 rushing yards were a game high.
Bowling Green football fell to Eastern Kentucky, 59-57, in seven overtimes at Doyt L. Perry Stadium on Saturday.
The Falcons are back in action on Saturday when they host Marshall at Doyt Perry Stadium. The homecoming game will kick at 5 p.m. and will air on the NFL Network.