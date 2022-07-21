Bowling Green State University quarterback Matt McDonald was named a nominee for the 2022 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team. Nominees for the Good Works Team have represented exemplary community service, academic dedication and impact on and off the field.
McDonald, a senior from Newport Beach, California, is a two-time Academic All-MAC recipient. He led BGSU with 2,555 passing yards and 12 touchdowns in 2021, throwing for 200+ yards in eight of the Falcons’ 12 games. Twice in 2021 McDonald was named MAC East Division’s Offensive Player of the Week. His two rushing touchdowns at Minnesota led BGSU to a 14-10 upset of the Big Ten foe. McDonald also threw for a career-high 308 yards against South Alabama.
Off the field, McDonald takes part in Holidays with Falcon Football, which is when the BGSU football team provides celebration for children in the Bowling Green community who might not otherwise have one during the holiday. He has volunteered at The Nest in Bowling Green, which provides free childcare for parents completing their education. McDonald has also helped at the Bowling Green Christian Food Pantry, among other community involvement.
The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team has been one of the most esteemed honors in college football for 31 years. The student-athletes who are nominated for this award not only demonstrate a unique dedication to community service and desire to make a positive impact on the lives around them, but they also show tremendous perseverance as well as the ability to overcome personal struggles and come out victorious against all odds.
The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team is comprised of 11 players from the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision and 11 players from the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision, Divisions II, III and the NAIA and one honorary head coach. To be in consideration by Allstate and the AFCA for a nomination, each player must be actively involved with a charitable organization or service group while maintaining a strong academic standing.