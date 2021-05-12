Bowling Green State University softball standout Madi McCoy has been named Mid-American Conference Player of the Week. The announcement was made by the league office on Tuesday.
McCoy earns the honor for the first time in her BGSU career.
McCoy, a native of Washington, Illinois, hit .571 with a slugging percentage of 1.333 as the Falcons went 5-1 last week. She drove in a run in the first game and had a hit in the second game as BGSU swept a DH from Western Michigan.
Then, she hit .688 (11-for-16) with a slugging pct. of 1.688 in the Falcons’ four-game series at Northern Illinois. During the NIU series, McCoy reached base in 10 consecutive plate appearances, and after the Huskies finally got her out (on a line drive to RF), she homered in her final two at-bats in the series.
McCoy had a hit in BG’s 1-0 win in the series opener in DeKalb, then went 10-for-12 (.833) over the final three games of the series. In the second game of Friday’s DH, McCoy set a school record for hits in a game, going 5-for-5, and she had two doubles and two homers among those five hits.
On Saturday, McCoy went 2-for-3 with two more doubles and a walk in the afternoon’s first game, then was 3-for-4 with five RBI in the final game of the series. In that last contest, she homered two more times, for her second multiple-HR game in as many days and her third in the last week and a half.
McCoy is the first player in BGSU history ever to have three multiple-homer games in a season, and she has tied the school record (originally set by Hayley Wiemer) with four multi-HR contests in her career.
On the season, McCoy is hitting .384 with 14 doubles, 11 homers, 42 RBI and a slugging pct. of .709. She is now batting .433 with a slugging pct. of .808 in MAC games.
The Falcons head to Kalamazoo today for a header vs. Western Michigan. The twinbill marks BGSU’s final scheduled games of the 2021 season.