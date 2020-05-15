FILE - In this Dec. 23, 2018 file photo Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and tight end David Njoku (85) celebrate after a touchdown reception by wide receiver Rashard Higgins (not pictured) in the third quarter of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cleveland. Mayfield isn't waiting around for the NFL to re-open the Browns' facility. Cleveland's quarterback invited several teammates, including tight end David Njoku and wide receiver Rashard Higgins, to work out with him in Texas during the COVID-19 shutdown. Like the rest of the league, the Browns haven't been able to conduct organized offseason programs due to the virus outbreak.