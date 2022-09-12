Browns Panthers Football

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield leaves the field after their loss against the Cleveland Browns during an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

 Jacob Kupferman

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield was disappointed, not distraught, after the Carolina Panthers' 26-24 season-opening loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Mayfield came up short Sunday in game that was billed as the "Baker Bowl" — his ultimate shot at revenge against the team that drafted him No. 1 overall in 2018 only to kick him to the curb earlier this offseason in favor of since-suspended star Deshaun Watson.

