Bowling Green State University senior placekicker Nate Needham has learned how to deal with strong winds blowing across the flatlands of Northwest Ohio and into Doyt L. Perry Stadium.
Needham was named the Mid-American Conference East Division Special Teams Player of the Week for games played through Sunday. It is the third honor for Needham this season. He is also a semifinalist for the national Lou Groza Award,
Needham (Chesterton, Ind.), in windy conditions, hit 4-of-5 of his field goals, including going 3-of-3 in the second half to help break a 10-10 tie and lead BGSU to a 21-10 MAC victory over Ohio at the Doyt Friday. The Falcons closed the season 4-8 overall and 2-6 in the MAC.
Needham finished the season 19-of-20 on field goal attempts, including 12-of-13 on 40-yards plus field goal attempts and 2-of-2 from 50 yards plus. He is currently No. 1 in the nation in field goal success rate at 95%.
He’s come a long way from 2020, where he went 5-for-7 on field goals and 6-for-6 on extra points, his longest being a 40-yarder against Buffalo. In 2019, he went 5-for-9 in field goals and 21-for-23 in conversion kicks, his longest 32 yards in a victory over Toledo. In 2018, he was 6-for-10 in field goals, including a 43-yard boot against Miami.
“I’m pretty happy with my performance. Obviously over the (previous) two years I have not done as well as I wanted to,” Needham said.
“I put in a lot of work, but sometimes you just don’t pick up like you’d expect. But I think I’ve gotten a lot of support from the guys this year, the line has been great. I think honestly, a big part about it is the trust, I think everyone in that (special teams) division has a ton of fun, so I think that is something that has given us some success from this past year.”
It was obvious he was feeling pretty good after the win over Ohio. Others have noticed, too.
“Nate Needham is a game-changer. He’s definitely improved from last year to this year, and it wasn’t a surprise to me at all,” BGSU junior defensive end Karl Brooks said. “He works his craft every day, he’s locked into everything, and he just got better and better as time went on,”
Of course, everyone who lives here knows how the winds can circle, whether they are riding the jet stream from the west or a Northeaster off Lake Erie. Compare that to what other kickers deal with — often sunny, warmer weather with the occasional violent storms.
“I don’t know how much it helps because some people don’t exactly see it or experience it. Say there’s kicker down in the South, right? They don’t realize the wind, but I feel like it’s made me grow mentally,” Needham said.
Against Ohio, Needham said he had to line up his kicks outside the goalposts and watch them hook or slice through, depending on which end zone he was kicking into. Needham said that his miss against Ohio was because the wind suddenly halted for a moment, and he did not miss that one by much.
“It’s kind of like golf. You get your swing today, you got winds all over the place,” Needham said. “I feel as if it’s an advantage to me. I know a lot of kickers kind of struggle when they come in to the Doyt and they can’t kick with this kind of wind. It honestly makes me improve as a kicker mentally and obviously physically on just being able to adapt every day.
“You’re on the switch. How is this going to go? How am I going to affect the ball here? How do I need to hit it? I think, actually, it makes me better kicker like that. Mentally and physically throughout like that kind of stuff.”
Needham worked his entire college career to get better at his craft.
“Thousands and thousands of reps go into kicking. Obviously, I wouldn’t be out on the field if no one trusts me. If I couldn’t make the kick, I wouldn’t be put out there,” Needham said.
Needham knows he has the talent. Sometimes it is just mental.
“Over the years, growing that maturity and understanding, that I’m getting put out there for a reason, what’s really to lose if I’m swinging as hard as I can. I can only grow from that. It’s all about growth really and everything is between the ears,” Needham said.
“Honestly, for a kicker, if you miss, you’re not losing your skill just like that. It’s still there. So, it’s how you’re going to do, how are you going to bounce back? How are you going to adjust? The winds play a factor. How am I going to adjust?
“Over the years I feel as if my biggest thing is the mental standpoint. Being put into those in-game situations, every week almost all practices, game on the line or going into a timeout, going to halftime,” Needham continued.
“I’m always getting put into those situations from the coaches and I think that kind of stuff over the years has helped me mentally and being on the field. I hit that stuff all the time in practice so I’m able to then hit that in the game, like how it was at the end. It just felt like another kick and that kind of stuff has helped me over the years and knowing the guys in the front believe in me.”