APTOPIX Marshall Notre Dame Football

Marshall offensive lineman Ethan Driskell throws up wide receiver Cam Pedro as they celebrate a touchdown against Notre Dame during the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. 

 AP Photo/Michael Conroy

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame fans could live with the Fighting Irish being overpowered in the fourth quarter against then-No. 2 Ohio State. Being pushed around by Marshall is a different story.

Notre Dame Stadium is supposed to be a place to shake down the thunder, not where the Thundering Herd celebrate a 26-21 victory.

