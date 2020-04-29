SYLVANIA — The 2020 Marathon LPGA Classic will be moving two weeks later to July 20-26 at Highland Meadows Golf Club as part of a revised LPGA schedule.
Having two more weeks in July for Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to potentially lift social restrictions for outdoor sporting events was a key driver in making this decision, according to a news release issued by Judd Silverman, executive Director.
Also, the LPGA will be providing an additional $150,000 to this year’s tournament purse, which will allow the tournament to reach $2 million in prize money. All four rounds of the tournament will be televised live on the Golf Channel.
Given the continued impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic and in collaboration with its partners, the LPGA Tour today is announcing updates to the remainder of its 2020 schedule in preparation for a safe and responsible return to competition.
The LPGA recently informed its athletes that it is currently targeting a restart of the 2020 LPGA Tour season in mid-July.
“One thing that has become clear is that there will be no ‘opening bell’ regarding a return to safe play in this new normal of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said LPGA Commissioner Mike Whan. “To be honest, being ‘first’ has never been the goal when it comes to returning to play in this new normal. We have built a schedule that we think is as safe as possible given what we know about travel bans, testing availability, and delivering events that our sponsors and our athletes will be excited to attend.
“While July seems like a long way away, we are certainly aware that restarting our season in Michigan, Ohio and New Jersey will require a continued improvement in the situation in each of those states.”
The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship in Rogers, Arkansas, originally scheduled for June 19-21, will now take place Aug. 28-30. The Marathon Classic, originally scheduled for July 9-12, will now be held July 23-26.
The PGA of America also announced Wednesday that the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, originally scheduled for June 25-28, will move to Oct. 8-11.
Additional changes have also been made to deliver a full LPGA Tour season for 2020.
The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give in Grand Rapids, Michigan, previously postponed from its June date, has been rescheduled for Oct. 1-4. The Pelican Women’s Championship presented by DEX Imaging in Belleair, Florida, which had been rescheduled to November, will shift one week later to Nov. 19-22, and the Volunteers of America Classic in the Colony, Texas, will move to Dec. 3-6.
The CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Florida, originally scheduled for Nov. 19-22, will move to Dec. 17-20 and will be the final event of the 2020 LPGA Tour season.
Due to the limited dates available for official full-field events on the LPGA calendar, the UL International Crown will not take place in 2020. Additionally, the Volvik Founders Cup, the LOTTE Championship, the HUGEL-AIR PREMIA LA Open and the LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship, which had previously been postponed, will return to the schedule for the 2021 season.
The LPGA also announced increases to the purses of numerous 2020 tournaments, bringing the total available purse remaining for the year to more than $56 million, with players competing for an average of nearly $2.7 million per event.
“Many of our remaining events will feature higher purses in 2020 thanks in part to some of our sponsors, who could not reschedule their events, offering some of their prize funds to increase other purses,” Whan said. “In what has been a very challenging year for everyone, we are so thankful to our partners for their creativity, collaboration and dedication to helping our athletes get the most out of the playing opportunities they will have in this unprecedented season.”
If necessary, further schedule adjustments will be shared when appropriate.