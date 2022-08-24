DETROIT (AP) — Matt Manning threw six scoreless innings and the Detroit Tigers scored all six of their runs in the fifth to beat the San Francisco Giants 6-1 on Wednesday and split a two-game series.

"He escaped the issues early and really finished strong," Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. "It's about as good a finish as you can have. It's just nice to see him walk off the mound with a lot of confidence."

0
0
0
0
0