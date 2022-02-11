SYLVANIA — Perrysburg 6-foot-6 senior Luke Manges shot the game-winner with five seconds to go, giving the Yellow Jackets a 57-56 overtime win over Northern Lakes League foe Southview.
The win tonight keeps the Yellow Jackets (17-2, 11-1) in line to play for a share of the NLL on Tuesday when they host Sylvania Northview (18-1, 11-0), ranked eighth in the Associated Press Division I state poll.
However, it was Southview (11-8, 6-5) that nearly destroyed the party Friday night, giving the Yellow Jackets a battle to the end. A back-and-forth game was tied at 40-all after three quarters and 48-48 at the end of regulation.
Joey Bohman led Perrysburg with 20 points, including three treys and he was 7-for-8 from the free throw line.
Kannon Klusmeyer had 16 points, six rebounds, six assists and he blocked three shots, and Matt Watkins scored six points.
Manges and Austin Shultz scored five points each, Andrew Hunt had three points and six rebounds, and Avery Hunt added two points.
Sean Millington led Southview with 19 points, Kellen Leske scored 14, A.J. Jump had 10 points, Micah Bays scored eight, Adam Hollar scored three and Mike Alexander added two points.
EASTWOOD-LAKE BOYS
MILLBURY — Eastwood improved to 17-3 and maintained sole possession of first place in the Northern Buckeye Conference at 10-1 with a 61-40 victory over Lake (7-12, 5-7) Friday.
Jacob Meyer, who sailed over the 1,000-point plateau for his career this week, scored 34 points to lead the Eagles. Cam Hoffman scored 21 points to lead the Flyers.
For Eastwood, Gavin DeWese scored eight points, Case Boos scored six, and Lake Boos and Emmet Getz scored three apiece.
Jacob Limes, Tristan Schuerman and Noah Smith scored two points apiece and Andrew Badenhop added one point for the Eagles.
For Lake, Chase Osborn scored five points, Matt Perry had four points, Dylan Wylie scored three points, David Parsons, Myles Lowe, Severie Proffitt scored two apiece, and Richie Hayward added one point.
ELMWOOD-GENOA BOYS
BLOOMDALE — Elmwood turned on the heat in the fourth quarter, outscoring Genoa 20-10 to come from behind and win a 47-40 Northern Buckeye Conference contest Friday.
Elmwood, 13-7 overall and 9-3 in the NBC, was led by Bryce Reynolds, who had 22 points and four steals.
Kade Lentz scored 11 points and Hayden Wickard had 10 points, five rebounds, three steals and six assists for the Royals.
Kyler Heiserman and Brady Ziegler scored two points apiece, and Adam Meyer had three rebounds for Elmwood.
For Genoa (8-12, 7-5), Jon Huston scored 15, Aiden Hemmert scored nine, Robert Messenger scored eight, Skylar Ju had six points and Will Nisssen added two points.