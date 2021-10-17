MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. – The Bowling Green Falcons volleyball team (12-6, 8-0) swept Central Michigan (8-12, 2-6) on Saturday, marking the eighth consecutive win for the Falcons. This was the sixth straight conference sweep for the Orange and Brown, who now hold a 24-1 set record in conference competition.
The opening set was competitive for its entirety, as neither team held a lead of more than two. A 5-2 run gave the Falcons a 15-13 advantage at the media break, but CMU responded with a 5-1 run to regain the lead and force a BGSU timeout. The Orange and Brown answered with a 3-0 run, taking a 19-18 lead and forcing a Chippewa timeout. After that break, CMU scored three consecutive points before BGSU scored twice to tie the set, 21-21. The teams remained within one point of each other until a Katelyn Meyer kill and CMU attack error gave the Falcons a thrilling opening-set victory.
Central Michigan gained the upper hand early in the second set, using a 5-1 run to take a 7-3 lead. Bowling Green did not waver, scoring the next five points to take an 8-7 Kat Mandly played a large role in this spurt, registering two kills and two blocks. The Falcons continued to push their lead, landing four consecutive kills to take a 17-11 lead and force a timeout by CMU. The Chippewas answered with a run of their own, scoring four points in a row to force a BGSU timeout. The teams traded runs of 3-0 before a 2-0 CMU run forced another Falcons timeout. Following the break, Katelyn Meyer landed a kill and Katie Kidwell landed an ace to give the Falcons a victory in the second set.
Bowling Green started the third set quickly, jumping to a 6-1 lead and forcing a Chippewa timeout. CMU later landed four consecutive kills to trim the deficit to two points, but the Falcons maintained their lead. Back-to-back kills by Kat Mandly capped a 5-0 Falcon run that made it 21-12. Bowling Green reached match point after a Katelyn Meyer kill, but Central Michigan made a late 3-0 push. A Chippewa attack error clinched the set and match for BGSU.
The Falcons play three matches next week, beginning with a match against Miami (OH) at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. BGSU returns to the Stroh for a weekend series against Eastern Michigan, playing at 6 p.m. on Friday, and 5 p.m. on Saturday.