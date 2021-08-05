Anthony MacDonald drives his 2-year-old filly, One Two Skip A Few, down the track for a first-place finish and track record in the sixth race of the one-mile trot Tuesday evening at the Wood County Fair. He had a winning time of 2:05.0, besting the previous record of 2:05.4 by Quicksima in 1991 and Miss Goldilocks in 2006. Another track record was set in the 10th race, the overall trot, by driver Bob Rowland and I Get It with a time of 2:01.2. That record was previously held by Bueno Sahbra with a time of 2:01.3 in 2004.
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Latest Special Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Beware of BER: Disease brought on by stress
- Secret's out: Nietz, Belleville are 2021 Wood County Fair royalty
- Updated: 2 arrested for riot as BG police handle downtown fights
- Health commissioner talks mask recommendations for Wood County
- Lima man arrested after reportedly threatening BG woman
- Ohio trooper dies on duty; flags to be lowered statewide
- 2021 Wood County Fair calendar
- BG police break up fight, cite 2 for disorderly conduct
- BG police seek tips in Sunday gunfire incident
- Bad BG behavior: Where are the parents?