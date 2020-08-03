Anthony MacDonald will always remember his first time of harness racing at the Wood County Fair.
A Canadian, MacDonald had drives in six of Monday’s nine races and he had five winners.
“I have never raced in Bowling Green before. But I just might retire now from Bowling Green,” MacDonald said with a big grin under his mask. “Really people ask why we spend so much time on the fairs in the summer. It’s a great way to get work into our horses.
“It’s such a travesty to have such good weather to go to a fair like this. I want to come back next year,” he continued. “Just the atmosphere in general is a lot of fun.”
In a division of the 2-year-old filly trot, the second race of the program, MacDonald recorded his first win, making a move at the head of the stretch on the way to a victory with Imalovelylady in 2:11.0.
In the third race, a 2-year-old filly pace, Well N Down went wire-to-wire, finishing in 2:05.0. It was the second straight win for Well N Down this year.
MacDonald earned his third straight win in the fourth race, a division of the 2-year-old filly trot. Miss Meringue went wire-to-wire in 2:10.0. It was also the second straight win for Miss Meringue this season.
In the sixth race, a division of the 3-year-old filly trot, Spend That Money took the lead for the fourth starting position and held on for the win in 2:08.
In the eighth race, a division of the 3-year-old filly trot, Compass Rose DC made a break and was all the way to last in the five-horse field. MacDonald was then able to get Compass Rose DC back on stride and she rallied for a win in 2:07.3.
“It was just a matter of keeping her attention and keep her moving forward and keep her quiet,” MacDonald said about Compass Rose DC coming back to win.
The only misstep for MacDonald was in a division of the 2-year-old filly pace when Mo Mo went off stride to finish sixth in the seven-horse field.
“It’s just a great day of racing. Obviously winning five of the six races makes it that much better,” MacDonald said. “I love coming to the fairs and I certainly loved coming here today.
“There is nothing I like more than racing. I love winning, but at the same time I love racing,” he added. “I’m a small town man, and I love coming to fairs like this.”
Jeff Nisonger drove two winners while Pierce Henry and Emma Wahlberg each had one winner.
Nisonger had a good drive in a division of the 3-year-old filly pace. T Degengold got the lead and rolled to the victory in 2:02.4, the second fastest mile of the day. It was T Degengold’s fourth straight win this summer, with Nisonger driving three of the four victories.
Rockin N Kissin was driven by Nisonger in a division of the 2-year-old filly pace. Rockin N Kissin recorded her first career victory finishing in 2:09.4.
In the third division of the 2-year-old filly pace, Wall Said with Henry getting a catch drive held on to win in 2:04.0. It was the third in six starts for Wall Said this year.
Wahlberg went wire-to-wire with Tiny Bit of Sky in a division of the 3-year-old filly pace. Tiny Bit of Sky finished in 2:02.1, the fastest mile of the meet. Tiny Bit of Sky was also a winner at the fair last year as a 2-year-old.
Three Wood County horses competed.
Cell Service, co-owned by John Konesky III of Pemberville and Patrick Konesky of Bowling Green, finished second in a division of the 3-year-old filly trot. Buckeye Jess, owned by the Koneskys made a break and finished second in a division of the 2-year-old filly trot.
Jim Burris of Rudolph also had problems in the same division of the 2-year-old filly trot, finishing sixth.