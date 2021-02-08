CLEVELAND — The 2021 Mid-American Conference tournament will be held in Cleveland in March.
Games will be held in Rocket Mortgage Field House March 10-13.
Eight of the 12 schools that make up the Mid-American Conference will send men’s and women’s teams to the fieldhouse to battle for the MAC championship and an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.
This four-day tournament will showcase men’s and women’s college basketball with four quarterfinal women’s matchups on March 10, four quarterfinal men’s matchups on March 11 and the men’s and women’s conference semifinals on March 12. The men’s and women’s championship games will be played on March 13.
The MAC tournament will be closed to the general public for the quarterfinals, but a limited number of tickets for the semifinals and finals will go on sale Feb. 12 at 10 a.m. at www.rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com.
Mini MAC Packs will also be available for purchase and include a ticket to all men’s and women’s semifinal and championship games. For more information on Mini MAC packs, call 800-820-2287.
