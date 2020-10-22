CLEVELAND — The Mid-American Conference is adjusting its men’s basketball schedule for the upcoming 2020-21 season. Games will be moved from March 8 to various dates in December.
The change is being made due to the fact men’s basketball programs are currently scheduled to play three games the week leading up to the 2021 MAC Men’s Basketball Tournament (March 10-13).
Game times for these contests will be announced at a future date.
MAC Men’s Basketball schedule adjustments from March 8:
Buffalo at Bowling Green — Dec. 6
Toledo at Eastern Michigan — Dec. 4
Akron at Kent State — Dec. 19
Central Michigan at Western Michigan — Dec. 22
Ball State at Northern Illinois — Dec. 29
Ohio at Miami — Dec. 29