The Mid-American Conference office has released the basketball league schedule.
The Bowling Green State University women will play a total of 20 conference games, including 10 inside the Stroh Center.
Head coach Robyn Fralick’s team will play two games each against nine of the other 11 conference schools. The defending MAC regular-season champions will meet Central Michigan and Eastern Michigan once apiece.
The lone meeting with the Eagles will be BG’s MAC-opening game on Dec. 29 in Ypsilanti. The CMU contest – a rematch of the 2021 MAC Tournament’s championship game – will take place at the Stroh on Jan. 19.
“The MAC is an incredible league full of highly competitive teams,” said Fralick, the reigning conference Coach of the Year. “We are looking forward to another challenging conference season.”
Following the MAC opener at EMU, BGSU will begin a nine-game January schedule that features six home dates. The Falcons open the home portion of the conference slate with a New Year’s Day matchup against Ball State, and Buffalo (Jan. 5), Miami (Jan. 15), CMU and Western Michigan (Jan. 26) all come to the Stroh.
BGSU will face Akron (Jan. 8), Kent State (Jan. 12) and Ohio (Jan. 22) on the road in January, and the month concludes when the Falcons meet Toledo at the Stroh Center on Jan. 29 in the first “Battle of I-75” of the season.
In February, the Falcons hit the road for four of the first five contests. BGSU faces Northern Illinois twice in an eight-day span, beginning with a meeting in DeKalb on Feb. 2. Following a trip to Ball State (Feb. 5), the Huskies come to BG for a Wednesday, Feb. 9 matchup.
BGSU heads to the Glass City to meet the Rockets three days later (Feb. 12), before facing Western Michigan in Kalamazoo (Feb. 16). Ohio will come to the Stroh for the Falcons’ lone Saturday home match of the month (Feb. 19), and BG ends February with a home game vs. Akron (Feb. 23) and a trip to Miami (Feb. 26).
The Falcons will wrap up the home schedule by facing Kent State on March 2 and the regular season concludes three days later in Buffalo.
The BGSU men’s basketball program has announced its 2021-22 MAC schedule. The non-conference slate features 20 contests, opening league play at the Stroh Center on Dec. 28 against Akron.
“I’m excited for another challenging slate of MAC games,” said head coach Michael Huger. “As always, there are no nights off in the Mid-American Conference. We will get things started with a conference tournament rematch against Akron, which always proves to be a competitive game. Our goal is to be the 2022 MAC regular season and tournament champions and advance to the NCAA Tournament. In order to accomplish that goal, we need to leave it all on the court every single night. We are hungry to get started.”
Game times and TV designations for the entire 2021-22 schedule will be announced at a later date.
BGSU’S MBB MAC Schedule
Dec. 28 vs. Akron
Jan. 1 at Ball State
Jan. 4 vs. Miami (OH)
Jan. 8 at Buffalo
Jan. 11 at Ohio
Jan. 15 vs. Toledo
Jan. 18 at NIU
Jan. 22 at Western Michigan
Jan. 25 vs. Eastern Michigan
Jan. 29 vs. Kent State
Feb. 1 at Central Michigan
Feb. 5 vs. Northern Illinois
Feb. 8 at Kent State
Feb. 12 at Miami (OH)
Feb. 15 vs. Buffalo
Feb. 19 vs. Ball State
Feb. 22 at Akron
Feb. 26 vs. Western Michigan
March 1 vs. Ohio
March 4 at Toledo