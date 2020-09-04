The Mid-American Conference has announced tentative schedules for men’s and women’s basketball for the 2020-21 season.
The Bowling Green State University’s men’s basketball tentative conference schedule starts Jan. 2 at Northern Illinois in DeKalb and ends March 8 at home against Buffalo.
The Falcon women’s basketball team starts the conference season with a home opener on Dec. 30 against Eastern Michigan and wraps up conference play March 6 with a game against Buffalo.
The tentative schedules for both teams follow:
Falcon Men's Basketball Conference Schedule
(All times are currently TBD)
Jan. 2 (Sat) vs. Northern Illinois at DeKalb, IL
Jan. 5 (Tue) vs. Miami at Oxford, OH
Jan. 9 (Sat) vs. Central Michigan at home
Jan. 12 (Tue) vs. Ball State at home
Jan. 16 (Sat) vs. Buffalo at Buffalo, NY
Jan. 19 (Tue) vs. Akron at home
Jan. 23 (Sat) vs. Central Michigan at Mount Pleasant, MI
Jan. 26 (Tue) vs. Northern Illinois at home
Jan. 30 (Sat) vs. Toledo at home
Feb. 2 (Tue) vs. Eastern Michigan at Ypsilanti, MI
Feb. 6 (Sat) vs. Western Michigan at home
Feb. 9 (Tue) vs. Kent State at home
Feb. 13 (Sat) vs. Toledo at Toledo
Feb. 16 (Tue) vs. Ball State at Muncie, IN
Feb. 20 (Sat) vs. Ohio at home
Feb. 23 (Tue) vs. Kent State at Kent, OH
Feb. 27 (Sat) vs. Akron at Akron, OH
March 2 (Tue) vs. Miami at home
March 5 (Fri) vs. Ohio at Athens, OH
March 8 (Mon) vs. Buffalo at home
Falcon Women’s Basketball Tentative MAC schedule
(All times are currently TBD)
Dec. 30 (Wed) vs. Eastern Michigan at home
Jan. 2 (Sat) vs. Ball State at Muncie, IN
Jan. 6 (Wed) vs. Western Michigan at Kalamazoo, MI
Jan. 9 (Sat) vs. Northern Illinois at home
Jan. 13 (Wed) vs. Buffalo at Buffalo, NY
Jan. 16 (Sat) vs. Toledo at Toledo
Jan. 20 (Wed) vs. Akron at home
Jan. 23 (Sat) vs. Miami at Oxford, OH
Jan. 27 (Wed) vs. Western Michigan at home
Jan. 30 (Sat) vs. Toledo at home
Feb. 3 (Wed) vs. Northern Illinois at DeKalb, IL
Feb. 6 (Sat) vs. Ohio at home
Feb. 10 (Wed) vs. Kent State at Kent, OH
Feb. 13 (Sat) vs. Eastern Michigan at Ypsilanti, MI
Feb. 17 (Wed) vs. Central Michigan at home
Feb. 20 (Sat) vs. Miami at home
Feb. 24 (Wed) vs. Ohio at Athens, OH
Feb. 27 (Sat) vs. Akron at Akron, OH
March 3 (Wed) vs. Kent State at home
March 6 (Sat) vs. Buffalo at home