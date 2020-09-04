BGSU Ohio

The Mid-American Conference has announced tentative schedules for men’s and women’s basketball for the 2020-21 season.

The Bowling Green State University’s men’s basketball tentative conference schedule starts Jan. 2 at Northern Illinois in DeKalb and ends March 8 at home against Buffalo.

The Falcon women’s basketball team starts the conference season with a home opener on Dec. 30 against Eastern Michigan and wraps up conference play March 6 with a game against Buffalo.

The tentative schedules for both teams follow:

Falcon Men's Basketball Conference Schedule

(All times are currently TBD)

Jan. 2 (Sat) vs. Northern Illinois at DeKalb, IL

Jan. 5 (Tue) vs. Miami at Oxford, OH

Jan. 9 (Sat) vs. Central Michigan at home

Jan. 12 (Tue) vs. Ball State at home

Jan. 16 (Sat) vs. Buffalo at Buffalo, NY

Jan. 19 (Tue) vs. Akron at home

Jan. 23 (Sat) vs. Central Michigan at Mount Pleasant, MI

Jan. 26 (Tue) vs. Northern Illinois at home

Jan. 30 (Sat) vs. Toledo at home

Feb. 2 (Tue) vs. Eastern Michigan at Ypsilanti, MI

Feb. 6 (Sat) vs. Western Michigan at home

Feb. 9 (Tue) vs. Kent State at home

Feb. 13 (Sat) vs. Toledo at Toledo

Feb. 16 (Tue) vs. Ball State at Muncie, IN

Feb. 20 (Sat) vs. Ohio at home

Feb. 23 (Tue) vs. Kent State at Kent, OH

Feb. 27 (Sat) vs. Akron at Akron, OH

March 2 (Tue) vs. Miami at home

March 5 (Fri) vs. Ohio at Athens, OH

March 8 (Mon) vs. Buffalo at home

Falcon Women’s Basketball Tentative MAC schedule

(All times are currently TBD)

Dec. 30 (Wed) vs. Eastern Michigan at home

Jan. 2 (Sat) vs. Ball State at Muncie, IN

Jan. 6 (Wed) vs. Western Michigan at Kalamazoo, MI

Jan. 9 (Sat) vs. Northern Illinois at home

Jan. 13 (Wed) vs. Buffalo at Buffalo, NY

Jan. 16 (Sat) vs. Toledo at Toledo

Jan. 20 (Wed) vs. Akron at home

Jan. 23 (Sat) vs. Miami at Oxford, OH

Jan. 27 (Wed) vs. Western Michigan at home

Jan. 30 (Sat) vs. Toledo at home

Feb. 3 (Wed) vs. Northern Illinois at DeKalb, IL

Feb. 6 (Sat) vs. Ohio at home

Feb. 10 (Wed) vs. Kent State at Kent, OH

Feb. 13 (Sat) vs. Eastern Michigan at Ypsilanti, MI

Feb. 17 (Wed) vs. Central Michigan at home

Feb. 20 (Sat) vs. Miami at home

Feb. 24 (Wed) vs. Ohio at Athens, OH

Feb. 27 (Sat) vs. Akron at Akron, OH

March 3 (Wed) vs. Kent State at home

March 6 (Sat) vs. Buffalo at home

