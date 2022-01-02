The Bowling Green State University men’s basketball game against Miami (OH) set for Tuesday has been postponed due to coronavirus protocols within the Miami program.
The Falcons will now travel to face Buffalo on Wednesday for a 7 p.m. tip-off at Alumni Arena in Buffalo. The MAC announced the changes Sunday. The game between Bowling Green and Miami may be rescheduled for a future date. The contest now set for Wednesday against Buffalo was originally scheduled for Saturday .
Those holding tickets to Tuesday’s game will be able to use their tickets for entry to the rescheduled contest with Miami. Fans can buy single-game tickets to all home events by clicking here.
On Dec. 23, the MAC announced that it has modified its 2021-22 COVID-19 rescheduling policy. The decision was unanimously supported by the Conference’s Directors of Athletics due to the current rise in COVID cases and its impact on winter sport programs. If possible, games that cannot be played as scheduled will be rescheduled. If a game cannot be played and cannot be rescheduled, it will be considered a no contest.
For men’s and women’s basketball, a team must meet a minimum threshold of seven scholarship student-athletes and one coach to play a game. If a team does not have the necessary number of participants, and elects not to play, the game shall be a no contest if it cannot be rescheduled. If a team has the necessary number of participants and chooses not to participate, the game will be declared a forfeit.
The MAC Medical Advisory Group will continue to monitor and discuss the current circumstances and, if necessary, may adjust the current protocols. All contests will remain subject to national, state and local health guidelines.