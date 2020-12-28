CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Mid-American Conference is adjusting its men’s basketball schedule for the 2020-21 season due to pauses within the Buffalo, Kent State and Miami basketball programs due to the coronavirus pandemic. The postponed games will be rescheduled on a to-be-determined date.
There will be more information to follow on rescheduled game dates as well as tip-off times.
The following games have been postponed.
Tuesday - Ohio at Miami
Wednesday - Bowling Green at Kent State
Saturday — Buffalo at Akron
Saturday - Miami at Central Michigan
Jan. 5 - Eastern Michigan at Buffalo
Jan. 5 - Bowling Green at Miami
The following games have been moved:
Bowling Green at Ohio — From March 5 to Wednesday at 2 p.m. in Athens
Central Michigan at Akron — From Jan. 5 to Friday (TV Game CBSSN at 7 p.m.)
Akron at Eastern Michigan — From Jan. 9 to Jan. 5
Central Michigan at Bowling Green — From Jan. 9 to Jan. 5