CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Mid-American Conference is adjusting its men’s basketball schedule for the 2020-21 season due to pauses within the Buffalo, Kent State and Miami basketball programs due to the coronavirus pandemic. The postponed games will be rescheduled on a to-be-determined date.

There will be more information to follow on rescheduled game dates as well as tip-off times.

The following games have been postponed.

Tuesday - Ohio at Miami

Wednesday - Bowling Green at Kent State

Saturday — Buffalo at Akron

Saturday - Miami at Central Michigan

Jan. 5 - Eastern Michigan at Buffalo

Jan. 5 - Bowling Green at Miami

The following games have been moved:

Bowling Green at Ohio — From March 5 to Wednesday at 2 p.m. in Athens

Central Michigan at Akron — From Jan. 5 to Friday (TV Game CBSSN at 7 p.m.)

Akron at Eastern Michigan — From Jan. 9 to Jan. 5

Central Michigan at Bowling Green — From Jan. 9 to Jan. 5

