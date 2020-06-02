CLEVELAND – The Mid-American Conference announced on Monday the 2020 MAC Hall of Fame Induction Class, as six new members are inducted in the MAC Hall of Fame.
The six inductees are Stevi Large Gruber (Akron, women’s track and field), Bryan Bullington (Ball State, baseball), Margo Jonker (Central Michigan, softball), Wally Szczerbiak (Miami, men’s basketball), Ellen Herman-Kimball (Ohio, volleyball) and Briana Shook (Toledo, women’s track & field).
“We have such a storied history within our Conference and it is important to honor and celebrate the accomplishments of our former students, coaches and administrators, specifically these six individuals, and their achievements during their time competing in the Mid-American Conference,” said Jon Steinbrecher, MAC commissioner. “We are honored to welcome this year’s class to the Mid-American Conference Hall of Fame.”
The MAC Hall of Fame was approved by the MAC Council of Presidents in 1987. The charter class was inducted in 1988 and subsequent classes were added in 1989, 1990, 1991, 1992 and 1994. After six induction classes, the MAC Hall of Fame maintained 52 members until it was reinstated in May of 2012. This year’s class brings the number of MAC Hall of Fame inductees to 102 individuals from 15 classes.
