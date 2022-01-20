The Mid-American Conference (MAC) announced that 14 members of the Bowling Green State University football team have been named to the 2021 Academic All-MAC team.
Heading the list for BGSU are Darren Anders and Nate Needham, both of whom also earned first-team All-MAC honors. They are two of nine MAC football student-athletes that earned first-team All-MAC distinctions and were also named to the Academic All-MAC team.
Anders (2), James Carolan (4), Brock Horne (2), Matt McDonald (2), Jordan Murphy (3), Matt Naranjo (4) and Nate Needham (4) have earned the honor for multiple times in their career. Dontrez Brown, Matthew Fortner, Levi Gazarek, Demetrius Hardamon, Austin Osborne, Jordan Porter and Malone VanGorder all earned the honor for the first time in their careers.
To qualify for Academic All-MAC, a student-athlete must maintain a 3.20 cumulative grade point average and participate in at least 50 percent of the team’s contests. True freshmen are not eligible for the award.