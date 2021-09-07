Bowling Green State University women’s basketball head coach Robyn Fralick has announced a pair of additions to her staff. Nandy Lukusa has joined the program as a graduate manager, while Bre Moorer returns to alma mater as video coordinator.
“Nandy is eager about the coaching profession and has an incredible passion for helping. Bre is a former Falcon, who brings a deep pride to our program. She is the ultimate teammate, who will help to continue to elevate our program,” Fralick said.
Lukusa comes from Grand Valley State University, where he most recently served as a gameday operations coordinator. His duties included setup and tear-down for football, basketball, lacrosse, baseball, softball, volleyball and track and field, as well as enhancing the game-day experience for fans and athletes.
Lukusa also worked with the Grand Rapids Storm travel basketball organization, with involvement in game management, ticket sales and facility-related matters. He spent nearly two years at GVSU and just over two years with the Storm. He also worked with the Grand Rapids Drive as a promotions coordinator.
Lukusa graduated in April from GVSU, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Sport Management.
Moorer returns to BGSU after spending the 2020-21 season as assistant coach at Murray State College in Tishomingo, Oklahoma. She helped head coach Steve Lowe’s Aggies to an 11-9 overall record and an 8-8 mark in the Oklahoma Collegiate Athletic Conference.
Prior to her year in Oklahoma, Moorer spent the previous two years as an athletics ticket office graduate assistant at BGSU. She was responsible for charitable donations, promotional e-mails, student-employees and ticket operations on game days.
The ticket office stint came after Moorer spent three seasons (2015-18) as a student manager for the BGSU women’s basketball team. Moorer was responsible for the team’s game film, practice equipment and recruiting database.
Moorer graduated cum laude from BGSU in 2018, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Education and Human Development as a Sport Management major. She went on to earn her Master of Education in Human Movement, Sport & Leisure Studies at BGSU in 2020, majoring in sport administration.
BGSU welcomes back 10 letterwinners, including all five starters, from last season’s team. The 2020-21 Falcons, picked to finish 11th in the 12-team MAC in the preseason coaches’ poll, went 21-8 overall and 14-4 in league play to win the conference regular-season title. BGSU advanced to national postseason play, participating in the WNIT.
The Falcons were tied for second in the nation on the NCAA’s list of top Division-I turnarounds from 2019-20 to ‘20-21. Fralick’s team posted a 12-game improvement over the previous season.