LPGA Tour Golf

Lucy Li follows through on her tee-shot on the second hole during the third round of the Dana Classic LPGA golf tournament Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at the Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio.

 AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Lucy Li played with a lead for the first time on the LPGA Tour and the 19-year-old was up to the task Saturday, recovering from a sluggish start for a 4-under 67 and a one-shot lead in the Dana Open.

Li was 2 over through seven holes and quickly fading from the picture at Highland Meadows when she responded with five birdies over the next 10 holes to regain the lead and set up a final round filled with possibilities.

