Guardians Rays Baseball

Cleveland Guardians' Owen Miller hits an RBI single to left against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 30, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)

 Scott Audette

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Lowe and Yandy Díaz homered as the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Cleveland Guardians 6-4 on Saturday.

The Rays had dropped two consecutive games, getting one run and 10 singles in 18 innings over the stretch.

0
0
0
0
0