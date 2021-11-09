A win for Toledo at Doyt L. Perry Stadium on Wednesday means the 4-5 Rockets get back to .500. A win for Bowling Green State University means the Falcons have a shot at getting back to .500.
Toledo will need to rebound from a bitter 52-49 home-field loss to Eastern Michigan on Nov. 2.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Dequan Finn had the most prolific night of his career, passing for a career-best 461 yards and three touchdowns but his attempt to lead a last second comeback came up short.
The Rockets tallied 672 yards of offense vs. EMU, their most in a game since accumulating 679 yards of offense against Tulsa on Sept. 16, 2017.
Finn’s 461 passing yards tied for second-most ever by a Toledo quarterback with Bruce Gradkowski, who threw for 461 yards against Pittsburgh in 2003.
“They are solid. They look like one of the more athletic teams in the conference, so we know we are going to have our hands full with them and we have to get ready,” BGSU senior quarterback Matt McDonald said. “It’s just a great athletic team in the conference and we feel like we need to match that athleticism. It’s going to be a good game.”
BGSU coach Scot Loeffler agreed.
“I see a super athletic team that’s playing with great effort. They might not have the ball bounce the right way a few times, but they’re playing really hard,” Loeffler said.
“That’s the best compliment you could ever hear from a coach. I think they’re playing really hard, I think they are as athletic as heck,” he said. “They had a couple of things that didn’t go their way a few times. I think this is one of the better teams, if not the best team, in the league.”
Bowling Green (3-6, 1-4 MAC) is coming off a 56-44 win at Buffalo on Oct. 10.
Bowling Green had seven scoring drives of three plays or less at Buffalo last time out. Entering the game, they only had two such scoring drives combined on the season.
The seven touchdown drives took 4:04 of the game clock, while the rest of the drives for BGSU (one TD, six punts) took 17:05 of game clock.
“I thought last Saturday we played our most complete game. The thought the players showed great resolve, great grit and we finally made the plays when they presented themselves,” Loeffler said.
“We came up with a couple good stops at the end and found a way to win the game. We’re excited about that. I think the program took a step forward last week and just like any other week, we’re trying to take another step this week.”
It is also a continuation of “MACtion,” which began to get Mid-American Conference games national television exposure by playing mid-week, which is also a bigger payday for the athletic programs.
In MACtion last week, Central Michigan defeated Western Michigan, 42-30, Eastern Michigan downed Toledo, 52-49 and Kent State defeated Illinois 52-47.
BGSU junior free safety Jordan Anderson and McDonald were watching those games, too, with some amusement. Nobody can say the shootouts are not entertaining.
“I watched all the games this past week. Every game was the same — all the games were back and forth. I don’t know — it’s just the magic of the MACtion, I guess. It’s pretty awesome,” McDonald said.
Only for Anderson, being on the defensive side of the ball, his job is keeping the opposing score down, so he does not have a shootout in mind for Tuesday.
“From a watching standpoint, I love to see MACtion. MACtion is a great thing,” Anderson said.
“It shows the competition of the game and just how the conference talent is. But we’re not trying to let the high scoring stuff to get to us on defense. We pride ourselves on that, trying to keep it to a limit.”
Plus, the BGSU defense will be without one of its top defensive backs, senior right cornerback Davon Ferguson, who is done for the year because of an injury.
“He had surgery on Monday, which went extremely well, and he’ll be back with the Falcons next year,” Loeffler said. “But he’s doing well and we’re going to miss him. He’s a good player. He’s going get healthy and help us the next year for sure.”
Anderson added, “It’s a big deal. I love Davon and all of his energy. He brings it on every play.”
“I want to do that, step up for not just Davon, but for the whole team. We’ve got young guys like (freshman) Jaden Burton, he’s coming out,” Anderson continued. “Basically, we must have urgency with every game, and we can’t take days off. It’s not just, but we realize that how we play in this game is very important to everybody, and of course the BG community.”