The last two weeks have been two to forget for Bowling Green hockey.
First the Falcons were swept by then No. 6 Minnesota State by an combined score of 9-1, then they moved on to Lake Superior State who the Falcons were also swept by. This time by a combined score of 7-3.
“The four games we just played are over, we can’t do anything about them and we don’t play again until Saturday. What we can control this week is what we do in the week leading up to it. We’ve tried to impress on our guys that what has happened this week have been because of us, some decisions we’ve made,” BGSU head coach Ty Eigner said. “So we’ve just been focusing on us.”
The Falcons, who are now No. 14 in the latest USCHO poll after being ranked No. 8 heading into the Minnesota State series, are still a top-10 team in the country in scoring offense, despite scoring just four goals in the past four games.
This is because of the vast success the Falcons had early on in the season, behind a veteran forward group, Eigner said.
He knows that this team still can score at a high rate, even if they haven’t shown much ability to do that in the past few weeks. They just need to clean up their offensive play that has been sloppy in the prior weeks, Eigner said.
“It starts in our own end. Some of the things that have cost us issues the last couple of weekends are us turning the puck over in places where, instead of being able to get to the offensive zone, we turn it over in the breakout or in the neutral zone and now we have to go back and defend,” Eigner said. “We need to focus on turning the puck over less and turning it over in less places where it can be dangerous.”
The Falcons have already faced the Wildcats this season, sweeping them at home on Jan. 15 and Jan. 16.
But this isn’t going to be the same team that the Falcons saw over a month ago. They will have players on the ice that weren’t there before due to injuries and coronavirus-related issues.
As a normally stout Wildcasts program regroups and continues to get to full strength, their 7-12 record can be deceiving. The Wildcats are 5-4 in the WCHA, with all five wins coming in the last seven games, with a conference record that stands ahead of the Falcons who sit with a WCHA record of 5-5.
“They (Northern Michigan) have gotten some consistency in terms of their schedule, which allows them to get into their routine, which allows them to have a better chance to be successful. They’ve gotten a really good player in Griffin Loughran back and a defenseman as well. So I think they have a healthier group and I think they are feeling better about how they play,” Eigner said.
Loughran, who played in just nine of the Wildcat’s 19 games this season, has 11 points in those games, eight coming off of assists in which he is currently third on the team despite missing almost half of their games. He did not log any minutes against BG in January.
The Wildcats are also led by senior forward Joseph Nardi who leads the team in points with 24. He is the top assister for the Wildcats with 15, and second leading goal scorer with nine.
The series will be played Saturday and Sunday at Northern Michigan. The puck is set to drop at 6:07 p.m. on Saturday and 4:07 p.m. on Sunday.
The series will mark an important stretch for the Falcons as they have just one other series against Alabama Huntsville next week, before the first round of the WCHA tournament starts on March 12.
The Falcons currently sit in second place in the conference on points but are separated by just six points with fifth place Lake Superior State. The top four seeds will host the first round of the WCHA tournament.