NORTH BALTIMORE — After two straight winning seasons, including a third place Blanchard Valley Conference finish last season, the girls basketball team is looking to keep that stretch going into 2020-21.
Grace Hagemeyer will be the leader in getting that done, as she returns after a dominant sophomore season in which she averaged 11.6 rebounds and 4.6 blocks per game en route to the All-BVC Second-Team.
“Grace is a huge asset. Most of her promise has come on the defensive end for us the last few years. She has been a great shot blocker, a great defender, great on help side. She makes up for a lot of the holes we have in her defense,” head coach Cody Pelton said.
For Hagemeyer, the defense is there, but the offense — after scoring just 9 points per game last season — was still something left to be desired. That could change coming into this season.
“Her biggest growth should be offensively this year; her offensive game has come so far. Her post presence is there and the way that she has been attacking the glass I think she is going to be a real two-way player this year,” Pelton said.
While Hagemeyer will control the paint this season for the Tigers, it will be fellow junior Hailey Lennard that will have the reigns of the offense.
She was able to average five points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists last season.
“Last year was her first year starting as a sophomore. She struggled at times and a lot of that had to do with me and how I was running the offense, I was making her handle the ball too much and playing a slower pace. She’s more of an up-tempo player, she wants to play at a fast speed, get the ball out of her hands quickly,” Pelton said. “I expect her to really dish the ball around to the other girls and score when necessary this year.”
The Tigers return six lettermen from last year’s team that went 12-8 overall and 7-3 inside the BVC, four of those lettermen are starters as well.
With a team that was already very successful last season, Pelton is looking forward to the season.
“It makes it so much easier. Not only being with the four starters that are back but it being my fourth year as a coach and we’re now settling in as a program. So, the thing that we are coming into the season doing, even when we are changing some things, we are building off the things that we used to do. Now it is just nitpicking, it is just nitpicking the little things to get better and better every day,” he said.
The Tigers will now look to take that experience and mold it into a BVC championship level program, something that the girls basketball program hasn’t seen since they joined the conference in the 2014-15 season.