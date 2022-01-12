PERRYSBURG — Perrysburg had a hot shooting night in defeating Sylvania Southview, 69-42, in boys basketball Tuesday night.
The Yellow Jackets, who made 13 three-point goals, maintain control of the Northern Lakes League race, improving to 11-1 overall and 5-0 in the NLL. Southview falls to 6-4 and 3-2.
For Perrysburg, four players reached double figures, led by Joe Bohman with 17 points. Kannon Klusmeyer scored 16, Avery Hunt scored 12 and Austin Schultz scored 11.
Bohman had five treys, Shultz had three, Avery Hunt and Klusmeyer had two apiece and Matt Watkins hit a shot from beyond the arc on his way to scoring seven points.
Gavin Fenneken, Andrew Hunt and Luke Manges added two points apiece for the Jackets.
Perrysburg hit four treys in the first quarter to take a 21-7 lead and never looked back.
For Southview, Sean Millington scored 16, Micah Bays scored seven and A.J. Jump had six points.
Kellen Leake and Avery Offenburg scored four apiece, Adam Hollar had three points and Mike Alexander III added two points for the Cougars.
BG-NAPOLEON BOYS BK
NAPOLEON — Napoleon junior Blake Wolf and senior Joshua Mack scored 20 points each, and Tanner Rubinstein added 16 as the Wildcats defeated Bowling Green, 73-68, a tight Northern Lakes League game Tuesday.
The Wildcats took a 21-8 first quarter lead, but the Bobcats continued to battle their way into the game, cutting the lead to single digits in the fourth quarter.
BG’s 6-foot-8 junior forward Jabari Conway scored 11 of his team-high 23 points in the final stanza as the Bobcats put up 24 points.
BG sophomore forward Brayden Freyman scored 13 points and junior guard Brock Hastings added 12 points.
Ryan Jackson scored seven points, Zach Furnas had six points, Nate Kress scored five points and Evan Brandt added two points for the Bobcats.
For the Wildcats, Caden Kruse scored nine points, Clayton Behnfeldt had six points and Kaleb Woods added two points.
Napoleon improves to 8-2 overall and 3-1 in the NLL, while BG falls to 5-6 and 1-4.
ELMWOOD-TINORA GIRLS BK
TINORA — Elmwood senior Brooklyn Thrash scored 27 of her team’s 48 points and had 11 rebounds to lead the Royals to a 48-38 non-league win over Tinora Tuesday night.
The Royals made 18-of-34 shots (53%) inside the arc but were 0-for-3 outside the arc and 12-for-16 from the free throw line. Elmwood had 27 rebounds and 16 turnovers.
Anna Barber scored 12 points, Anna Meyer had five points and five steals, Cara Frank had two points, eight rebounds and three assists, and Brandi Beckford added two points for the Royals.
Liv Mueller led Tinora with 11 points, Kari Okuley had seven points, and Anna Gray had six points.
Anna Frazer and Emily Harr scored five points each, Addison Lee scored three points, and Amanda Meyer added one point for the Rams.
Elmwood improves to 10-2 while Tinora falls to 9-5.
LAKE-NORTHVIEW GIRLS BASKETBALL
SYLVANIA — Lake girls basketball hit the road to take on a perennial Northern Lakes League powerhouse, Northview, losing to the Lady Kats, 69-54, Tuesday.
Delani Robinson led the Flyers with 15 points, including three three-point goals, and Ava Ayers scored 11.
The Lady Kats had four players reach double figures, led by Madi Taylor’s 19 points. Carly Maple scored 16 and Maddy Greene and Madi Michaelson added 13 points each.
Northview improves to 9-5 while Lake falls to 9-3.
For Lake, Elise Staczek scored nine points, Taryn DeWese had eight points, Brigid Enright scored six points and Kelsie Gladieux added five points.
For the Kats, Mikayla Mattimore scored four points and Ally Biggs and Joeli Baumhower added two points each.
BOWLING GREEN-MAUMEE BOWLING
In Northern Lakes League bowling Monday at Al-Mar Lanes, Bowling Green boys used Baker games to defeat Maumee 2,210-2,162.
In individual bowling for BG, Nicolas Calderon bowled a 145 and 191, Jerrad Main bowled a 190 and 198, Garrett Genson bowled 132 and 121, Lucas Lilly 147 and 171, and Aiden Piper scored 189 and 193.
The Bobcats had Baker game advantage of 533-425, bowling 180, 157 and 196.
For Maumee, Michael Iwinski bowled 167 and 193, Andrew Bick scored 210 and 198, Hyeongu Hwang bowled 138, Alex Leasor scored 170 and 211, Zane Deitering had a 143, Ashton Heckman had a 171 and Charles Coffman had a 136.
The Panthers had Baker games of 159, 100, and 166.